New Hamilton Bakery Helping Fight Cancer During October

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and new Hamilton bakery, KK Sweets (on Quakerbridge Road), is helping in the fight by donating a portion of its sales all month long to a local hospital, according to Facebook.

How can you be a part of this? It's really easy to help make a difference...all you have to do is eat. Lol. Just stop by KK Sweets (3257 Quakerbridge Road) and buy some fabulous treats. That's all you have to do. A portion of ALL the sales in October will be going directly to The Cancer Center at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton. Enjoy some of the best treats in the area while helping fight cancer? Yes, please.

Think pink with KK's Pink Vanilla Bean Eclairs, pink frosted cupcakes, and pink dusted cookies. There will be other pink products rotating throughout the month. Do you know someone affected by cancer? Gift them some of these treats to show them you care and support them.

The owner of KK Sweets, Kelsey Krieg, and I unfortunately have something in common...both of our mothers have breast cancer. Kelsey's mom is a two-year survivor...yay, love your tattoo...my mom is still fighting. Good for you, Kelsey for doing what you can to bring awareness to, and help fight this awful disease. I know you're with me in saying, I don't want anyone else's family to go through what mine has. Some days are tough, really tough, but, with everyone's help, we can find a cure, together....one sweet at a time.

KK Sweets is a French style bakery specializing in custom cakes, French macarons, cookies, and so much more. It just recently opened its doors, so if you haven't had the chance to visit yet, now's the perfect time. Remember, a portion of all sales during October will go to The Cancer Center at RWJUH Hamilton.

PS. Try the crumb cake...it's absolutely amazing.