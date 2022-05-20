10 Reasons Why New Hope’s Pride Parade is the BEST Pride Event of the Year in the Country

I know it's not even June yet, but the BEST pride event of the year is actually happening this weekend.

Yeah, the annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Parade kicks off on Saturday, and if you don't have plans... you should absolutely plan on being there.

I've seen pride events in New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, and more. But, honestly, NOTHING compares to New Hope's Pride event. I've outlined just ten reasons why it's the best pride event of the year, but I have to admit, I could have made a list that was even longer.

After all, we need to celebrate our diversity and true colors no more than ever in 2022. Plus, we'll need to band together to fight blatant homophobia and issues that are plaguing our community.

Pride means so many things. This time of the year is TRULY my favorite time of the year.

Pride is a reminder of our history. We need to honor those who fought and marched in the streets so we could be the people we are today.

Plus, pride celebrates our accomplishments. We have come SO FAR. We should take a moment every Pride Season to celebrate that.

And it allows us to celebrate ourselves! There's something SO incredible about celebrating our sexual and gender identities. In fact, it kind of gives me chills when I think about how important Pride is to our youth. We should all be able to be ourselves. But that isnt easy for all LGBTQ+ youth.