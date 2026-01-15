This is one of my ABSOLUTE favorite events of the year, and there is still time for you to be part of it. Registration is officially open for the 2026 New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant, which is one of the best events of the year in New Hope. Performers will be battling it out for the titles of Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates 2026.

When & Where is the 2026 New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant?

The 6th NHC Pride Pageant is happening on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The show begins at 6:30 p.m., and it's a full-scale production that will bring together drag, artistry, and queer joy.

Get our free mobile app

It's all taking place inside the historic Bucks County Playhouse, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Deadline to Register is Rapidly Approaching

If you want to compete, don't wait. The deadline to register for the pageant is January 24, 2026.

READ MORE: Macy's to Close Pennsylvania Stores

If you're on the fence about competing? Let me tell you: this is the most welcoming space to hit the stage. The pageant celebrates drag in all its forms. It's a chance for both up-and-coming local performers to established icons to share the stage to showcase their talent. Check it out here.

Organizers say they're looking for talent, showmanship, originality, heart, and a look that says, "I can to win!"

I Love the New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant

I was truly honored to serve as a judge at last year's pageant. Honestly, it was one of the highlights of my entire year. As returning host Marti G Cummings has said, celebrating Queer Joy is more important right now than ever before. The New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant IS the epitome of that Queer Joy with incredible performances.

READ MORE: Save the Date for New Hope's Annual Pride Celebration

I love seeing drag of every style to the stage there. I can say firsthand, if you're feeling shy or apprehensive. Don't be. When you enter New Hope, you're entering one of the most welcoming spaces possible. No matter your experience level, this stage is the perfect place to show off your craft.

What Happens If You Compete?

Contestants will compete across several categories, including:

Presentation

Talent

Formal wear

On-stage Q&A

Drag performance is centered on expression and artistry and is distinct from gender identity. Registration is open to performers of all identities who are over the age of 21.

Last year's pageant title holders, Miss Asia Leigh Monroe and Mr. Ricky Suave will also be giving their farewell performances.

How to Register for This Year's Pride Pageant (or Get More Info)

You can find full details about the event, eligibility, and registration on the New Hope Celebrates website. The application itself is directly linked there as well. You can click here to check it out.

Not Competing? You Could Still Attend This Year's Event

Even if you're not participating, consider attending this year's event. It's an unforgettable night of performances, community and celebration. Tickets will go on sale through the Bucks County Playhouse's box office. Stay tuned for more details.

10 Reasons Why New Hope, PA's LGBTQ+ Pride Event is the BEST in the Country I love Pride. I love Pride Month. I love celebrating Pride. And I've seen my fair share of pride events in cities big and small across the country, but I have to admit: no annual Pride event compares to the one that happens every May in New Hope, PA. It's BETTER than New York City and Philadelphia's pride events, and I am so excited that the big day is almost here for 2024. But why do I love it so much? Here are 10 reasons why it's my favorite event. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

⬇️Like Live Events? Here's Every Concert Hitting Philly in 2026⬇️