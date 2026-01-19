Tongues are wagging in Bucks County. In an unexpected move, Yolanda Hadid has pulled her 30-acre New Hope estate off the market, according to BucksCo.Today and Realtor.com.

Yolanda Hadid has pulled her New Hope estate off the market

Described as a "sanctuary," it had been listed for a whopping $10.88 million back in September. Hadid received an offer shortly after listing the gorgeous property, but the deal appears to have fallen through. Hadid delisted the house a few days before Christmas.

Fans noticed on social media that the former model, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and mother to Gigi and Bella, spent time at the breathtaking property over the holiday season.

Hadid redesigned and renovated the 30-acre estate

The horse farm, with a beautiful, historic home and several guest cottages, was completely redesigned and redecorated by Hadid herself. She transformed one of the barns into an entertainment space/gym. Another barn is now a professional equestrian center (Gigi and Bella ride their horses on the property).

The renovated spring house was turned into a massive wine cellar. There's a resort-style pool, lavender fields, vegetable gardens, a huge shoe/handbag closet, and many more amazing touches.

Even though the stunning property is off the market, Hadid is not expected to keep it. There's word that Hadid will relist it, and has already bought a new place in the same area, which is undergoing renovations. Page Six says the neighbors are loving the high-end, designer pieces the contractors are throwing on the curb to trash.

Hadid's daughter, Gigi, has her own home nearby with her young daughter (the father is Zayn from One Direction). Gigi is currently dating Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper.

