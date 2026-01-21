You're about to have a new dining option in New Hope with spectacular views of the Delaware River. Yes, a new restaurant along the river is preparing to open its doors and welcome you, according to a press release.

Maddy Rose at The Landing is opening in New Hope

Introducing Maddy Rose at The Landing by restaurant group, by Ladmark. The group's other properties in town include Logan Inn, Hotel du Village, and Anzu Social. The group aims to create restaurants that feel personal and welcoming, like home.

READ MORE: This celebrity just pulled her New Hope estate off the market

The name of the restaurant, Maddy Rose, is personal for Frank Cretella, President and Co-Founder of by Landmark. It's his daughter's name. The pristine new spot has an open, flowing layout with a beautifully designed dining room, polished service (yet unpretentious), two fireplaces, and a stunning view of the Delaware River with the New Hope - Lambertville Bridge as a focal point.

Cashman Associates Cashman Associates loading...

Cretella is excited about the upcoming new venture, saying, “New Hope has always felt like an extension of home, and Maddy Rose is meant to feel the same way, like walking into someone’s house by the water, where people gather, linger, and lose track of time. That sense of intimacy made New Hope the right next chapter for the brand.”

Get our free mobile app

Maddy Rose at The Landing will be open all year with brunch on the weekends

Maddy Rose at The Landing will be open all year. The menu will vary by season, with items meant to be shared, while you linger and enjoy the company of family and friends with fun cocktails. Brunch will be served on Saturday and Sunday.

Cashman Associates Cashman Associates loading...

There will be a raw bar and seafood tower. Plus, crowd-pleasers like wagyu meatballs with whipped ricotta, tuna tartare tacos, bone marrow toast, and a lobster-and-caviar roll on a buttery brioche. Main course choices include prime rib, steak frites, and bolognese. There will also be seafood options along with vegetable dishes and classic sides.

READ MORE: Bucks County family finds dream home on HGTV's House Hunters

Anthony Bucco, Head of Culinary for by Landmark says, “Our philosophy is grounded in intention. We draw inspiration from flavors people already love and present them with an interesting new lens. Maddy Rose is about honest, inviting cooking meant to be shared, savored, and enjoyed slowly around the table.”

A big outdoor dining area is in the works

There are 75 seats for guests inside, 40 bar seats, and plans for 100 additional outdoor dining seats.

Maddy Rose at The Landing will officially open on February 4

A soft opening will begin on Wednesday, January 28, for walk-in guests. You can make a reservation on OpenTable starting Wednesday, February 4.

For the hours and more information, click here. Follow Maddy Rose on Instagram by clicking here.

Pennsylvania Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives To These Popular Spots Gallery Credit: Gianna