This Delicious New Ice Cream Trend Is Taking New Jersey By Storm

When you think of ice cream, your mind usually goes one of two places; hard scoop or soft serve.

That makes sense seeing how those are the two most popular types, of course if you want to mix it up there's always dippin' dots too.

Last night, I tried ice cream on the Seaside Heights boardwalk that was not only delicious and creamy, but like nothing I've had before.

Photo by abillion on Unsplash

My wife's been sick for the past week or so, and last night was the first time she was feeling better so we decided to celebrate by catching the Seaside Heights fire works and grabbing some ice cream.

She's pretty simple when it comes to frozen desserts; Kohrs Bros orange vanilla twist, or just a scoop of vanilla.

We were planning on just hitting Kohrs until we saw a little stand that we'd passed over a dozen times in the past and decided tonight was the night we try something new.

This ice cream stand had some pretty unique flavors like coffee and donut. peanut butter chocolate pretzel and cinnamon toast crunch, but that wasn't even what really set this place apart.

The ice cream wasn't scooped, and it wasn't swirled either but instead it was rolled.

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

That's right, rolled, like an egg roll, spring roll, or sushi roll, just with ice cream.

I'm not one hundred percent sure how it works, but it looks like they took melted ice cream and poured it onto a cold metal table.

From there they added your toppings and flavors you wanted and then began to knead the ice cream mixture into itself on this frozen metal slab.

Eventually the ice cream began to freeze up, and they then rolled it into several inch long pieces, and placed them into a bowl.

The place is called Sweet Charlies, and it's right next to the Ocean Club on the Seaside heights boardwalk.

Photo Credit: Buehler

I went with the Death by Chocolate which was pretty good, especially when they added some peanut butter sauce on top.

Oh, did I mention they have a huge toppings bar that you can choose from?

Whipped cream, chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter sauce, M&M's, Fruity Pebbles, Gummy Bears, almonds, Oreos, fruit, the combinations are endless.

You can even get a warm donut added to your ice cream, YUM!

What's even more interesting, is apparently rolled ice cream has been around for some time, and there are a bunch of places in New Jersey you can go to try it!