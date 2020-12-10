New Indian Restaurant Coming Soon to Plainsboro

An award winning Indian restaurant, A2B Indian Veg Restaurant, will be opening soon in Plainsboro Township.

I drive by the old Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Route 1 South, across from Penn Medicine Princeton hospital often, on the way to and from my parents' home in Cranbury. For awhile after Ruby Tuesday went out of business, the building sat empty, with no activity at all, until recently. For a few weeks now, there have been steady work crews inside. Glancing quickly, it seemed as if it was being renovated, not simply cleared out. I kept looking for a "coming soon" type of sign, and yesterday, I finally saw one. On the top front of the building there's a new sign that reads, A2B Indian Veg Restaurant. Exciting.

A restaurant van in the parking lot directed me to the restaurant's website, which is impressive. It appears that the new Plainsboro location will be its third, with other locations on Route 46 in Parsippany and on Hadley Road in South Plainfield. It's described as the "Best Indian pure vegetarian Multi Cuisine Restaurant. With authentic Bengali and South Indian Sweets from India, and traditional South Indian house made Savories from India." It looks like a modern, casual restaurant.

The menu is extensive. Click here to check it out their many options. One of my best friends absolutely loves Indian cuisine. I can't wait to tell her that A2B Indian Veg Restaurant is coming to the area.

No word on an exact grand opening date, but, I'll keep you posted.

For more information, click here.