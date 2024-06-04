Want to plan the best day trip to make you feel like a kid again? You may have completely forgotten, but there is an adorable little amusement park located in South Jersey and it’s just waiting for you to explore it this summer.

This is one of those things from your childhood that may feel like s fever dream, but I’m here to remind you that it’s real.

Visit Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Storybook Land is an attraction in New Jersey that absolutely slept on in my opinion.

I feel like it’s usually overlooked especially when compared to things like the Jersey Shore boardwalks and Six Flags: Great Adventure. This is the perfect day out for younger kids and the park is extremely close to beach towns in South Jersey.

The park is family-owned and operated and it’s a children’s theme park that’s been around since 1955. You’ll be able to see cameos from your favorite storybooks from your childhood as well as enjoy the atmosphere that Storybook Land has the offer.

The park is now open for the season and only operates from spring to fall, so you have to make it a point to get there this summer before it closes for the winter months. They also offer different Halloween and Christmas events as well later in the year.

If you’re looking to check out this adorable attraction this summer, tickets online sell for $37.99, and in-person general admission is listed as $41.99. You can also buy season passes.

Check out more information about Storybook Land and more ticket pricing here!

