This Hole In The Wall Mexican Restaurant Makes New Jersey’s Best BBQ

If I asked you to tell me your absolute favorite food, you might have a little trouble limiting it down to just one thing, right?

Especially here in New Jersey where good food is just as abundant as stars in the sky or grains of sand on the beach.

We have a lot of good food is what I'm trying to say, and one New Jersey restaurant was recently voted to be one of the most unique in the state.

I know, it's a bold statement but when I look over this restaurant's menu I can see why it's getting this accolade.

It's the kind of place that has options that span two totally different sides of the cuisine world.

And that is pretty cool if you ask me!

It's one of those places where you could go and get mouthwatering fall-off-the-bone ribs kind of like what you'd find at Local Smoke or Smokies in Bayville.

At the same time, this place serves up what some call the best Mexican food in the garden state.

Again, this a bold statement considering we have places like El Familiar and El Tepeyac in Manahawkin.

The fact that this place though can serve up a mouth-watering barbecue, as well as traditional Mexican food, is impressive.

What New Jersey Restaurant Serves The Best BBQ And Mexican Food In The State?

It's a place located in Somerset County, but despite the fact it's a little bit of a hike from Ocean County doesn't mean it's not worth the drive.

What I really like is that they're a family-owned, local spot that doesn't charge an arm and a leg for good food.

Oh, and what really makes this place cool, is that if you can't choose between Mexican or BBQ, you can get a little of each!

According to Only In Your State, you have to head to Mansville New Jersey, and check out the Grub Hut, to get not only some of the best slow-cooked BBQ Jersey has to offer, but also some of the best Mexican cuisine in the state.

Grub Hut is located at 307 North Main Street in Mansville, NJ

