New Jersey’s Best County Has Been Revealed

Living in New Jersey my entire life, I’d say, of course, I’m pretty biased! I think it’s the perfect place to live.

You can truly have it all here. From suburbs to beaches and cities to mountains, you can live whatever kind of life you want to if you live in New Jersey.

I’ve grown up here my entire life and have no plans of leaving solely because of the opportunities and things to do. Of course, we are always the brunt of everyone’s jokes, but we don’t really care, do we?

Every other state loves to rag on us for our crazy driving, make Jersey Shore references, or even talk about different stereotypes.

When it comes to New Jersey internally, there’s a bit of debates that go on around the state.

What Are New Jersey's Biggest Debates?

The biggest is “pork roll vs. Taylor ham,” but others like “Where’s the best beach?” also come up frequently. One debate is being settled right now, and it’s which is the best county in all of New Jersey.

Everyone always tends to get pretty defensive when it comes to hometowns, especially in New Jersey, but this debate is finally coming to a resolution.

24/7 Wall Street did a study and determined the best counties in New Jersey to live in.

The data was calculated by the average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, and the poverty rate.

Out of the 21 counties throughout the state, the top 10 were determined.

What County in New Jersey is The Best To Live In?

According to this data, the best county to live in New Jersey is none other than Hunterdon County.

The life expectancy is 83.2 years, the poverty rate is 3.7%, about 55% of adults hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, the median household income is $133,534, and the population is roughly 129,099.

Others in the top 10 are Morris County at number 2, followed by Somerset County, Bergen County, Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Burlington County, Sussex County, Hudson County, and Mercer County at number 10.

Do you agree with the stats, or is the argument not over yet?

