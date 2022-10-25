These are out of control.

This is definitely a good thing.

To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country.

One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.

Even one like this could be considered over the top.

Even one like this could be considered over the top.

Now, we're not here to talk about a Bloody Mary but to be honest, I now want one.

Have you ever seen an outrageous, over-the-top milkshake?

I haven’t until today. I guess you can say, “I was today years old when.”

Jonathan Borba, unsplash

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge milkshake fan. For whatever reason, I’ll go for a milkshake at a diner than an ice cream shop.

After seeing this, I think I need to change my mind.

Imagine grabbing a milkshake with gummies, an ice cream cone, maybe even a chocolate bar, and a cookie, all on top of a milkshake. That’s a thing.

That’s one of the many “over the top” milkshakes that are out there around the country.

If you’re looking for one of these in New Jersey, we have one of the best in the country, right here at the Jersey Shore.

Coney Waffle, they have a ton of locations around Garden State, including right here at the Jersey Shore.

You can find a location in Long Branch at Pier Village, Red Bank has a location on broad street, and another Jersey Shore location right in Belmar.

This shake is called the Side Show Shake. So, what’s on it or in it?

You can find an ice cream cone, an entire chocolate bar, cotton candy, lollypops, and an ice cream cookie sandwich according to LoveFood.

It looks absolutely delicious but how do you eat this?

Coney Waffle, Facebook

