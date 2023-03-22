The Best Pork Roll Sandwiches In New Jersey Are Made At This Unique Café

If you really want to divide a room in Jersey, ask people if they like Pork Roll or Taylor Ham.

People will either die on the hill that it's called pork roll, and Taylor Ham is just a brand name, and other people will wince if you ask for a pork roll egg and cheese.

Get our free mobile app

Regardless of what you call it, we can agree on one thing; it's absolutely delicious!

At least once a week I'll hit one of my favorite spots for a pork roll egg and cheese sandwich before heading into the station.

Ryan's Deli in Seaside Heights makes a hefty P-E-C (that's shorthand for pork roll egg and cheese, just to clarify).

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

I've also heard that Luigi's Deli & Meats in Toms River makes an awesome Pork Roll sandwich.

Plus, they slice the meat right in front of you!

But where would you go to get the best Pork Roll egg and cheese sandwich near the Jersey shore?

I asked that question a while ago on the 105.7 The Hawk Facebook page, and got answers that ranged all over the place.

From Baron's Bagels and Deli in Point Pleasant to JT's Bagel Hut in Forked River, there were a bunch of great spots.

Recently though a quaint sandwich shop near the Jersey Shore was recognized for being one of the best places to get a pork roll sandwich in the entire state.

Photo by Duncan Kidd on Unsplash Photo by Duncan Kidd on Unsplash loading...

This place started off as a food truck and is trying to expand on what you can do with pork roll.

They make your typical breakfast sandwich, sure, but they also like to get a little outside of the box with sandwiches like the pulled pork roll, and the Hawaiian.

I mean, pineapple, on a pork roll sandwich? Wild!

According to Only In Your State, the place you have to check out for a one-of-a-kind pork roll experience is Johnny's Pork Roll And Cofee Too!

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located at 8A Monmouth Street in Red Bank this place is sure to crush whatever pork roll craving you may have.

Piled High: The Best Breakfast Sandwiches Around Ocean County! According to a recent Facebook Poll, these are some of the best spots around Ocean County to get a solid breakfast sandwich.