A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ

We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County.

Get our free mobile app

To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.

The main question was what was going on?

One day it was open, and then the next day there was a "for rent" sign in the window and the building looked virtually abandoned.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

Fortunately, several months later, it looks like we have some answers!

Here's What's Replacing Chomp! In Toms River

I'll be honest, I've never heard of this place before and that's a good thing. It means another locally owned and operated business is opening up in Ocean County!

Since I didn't know too much about this place though, I decided to get right to the source and messaged the new business on Facebook to see what the deal was.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash loading...

The business replacing Chomp! is another restaurant, but it seems to have a lot to offer us here in Ocean County.

It seems like it combines elements of gourmet coffee bars like Bubby's Beanery, or Rook with delicious American-style food you'd get at a place like Beacon 70, or B2 Bistro.

What's more, when I messaged the owner, they said the big focus is on everything being fresh; from the fries being cut as ordered to freshly prepared appetizers.

They'll feature a full breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu plus they'll take care of that sweet tooth with an in-house bakery!

Get ready to welcome Big Dogs Cafe to Toms River.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

This new addition to Toms River will offer take-out, sit-down, and online ordering options and is planning to open its doors sometime at the end of January.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

Chomp! of course will be missed, but I'm looking forward to trying this new Ocean County restaurant!

Top 5 Unique Restaurants In NJ You'd Be Crazy To Skip Over According to Only In Your State , these are New Jersey's most unique, and wacky restaurants you don't want to pass over.