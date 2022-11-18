This Festive New Jersey County is Ready to Celebrate Christmas Early
As the temperatures dip, and the lights go up in the neighborhood, families are ready to celebrate the holidays.
The sounds of the season are officially on the air in Ocean County.
On Friday, November 18, 2022, 92.7 WOBM, known for playing Ocean County’s Best Variety, made the switch today and returned as Ocean County’s Christmas Station.
The tree is up in the studio, the lights are strung up, the garland is hanging and we are ready for the holidays.
Shawn Michaels and Sue Moll had three very important guests, in the studio this morning, to kick off the celebration.
Santa, Mrs. Clause, and the Grinch stopped by to flip our Christmas Switch.
One of the highlights of the morning, was the Toms River High School South Chorus joined Shawn and Sue to sing “Carol the Bells.”
Following the Choir’s performance of such an iconic Christmas song.
The first five songs played were, Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve Sarajevo”, Darlene Love’s “Winter Wonderland”, Carrie Underwood’s “Do You Hear What I Hear?”, Burl Ives’ classic “A Holly Jolly Christmas”, and Percy Faith’s “Deck the Halls.”
As we gear up for the holiday season, it is time to warm up and get in the holiday spirit with some of the biggest Christmas songs of all time.
You can bring the holidays with you to the office, in the car, and in the home by listening live.
The best part. It is all free!
So, whether you are hanging out with family, hanging out at work, or traveling out of town, there is one home for the holidays, that just feels like home. 92.7 WOBM, Ocean County’s Christmas Station.