Every year, a list comes out showing the best hospitals in New Jersey, based on how well they take care of their patients.

These hospitals get “A” grades, which means they are doing a great job.

The grades come from patient reviews and important numbers, like how safe the hospital is, how well patients recover, and how they handle health issues.

Hospitals that get top grades are judged on things like how clean the building is, how well the staff treats patients, and if patients feel respected and cared for.

Read More: Top 'A' Grade Hospitals in The Philadelphia Area for Emergencies

The list also looks at health data, such as infections such as sepsis, which can happen after surgery if the hospital doesn’t follow safety rules. Hospitals with fewer infections and better safety records are ranked higher. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade helps show which hospitals stand out and which ones might need to improve.

Hospitals with an "A" grade are good at preventing infections, making patients comfortable, and responding quickly to emergencies.

The list also helps show which hospitals aren’t doing as well, so you know where to be more careful.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you’re looking for a nearby hospital or need one for a specific treatment, this yearly list gives you the info you need to make a good choice for your health.

It’s always nice to know you’re going to a hospital with top ratings!

Knowing a hospital’s grade can make a big difference in how safe and comfortable you feel during your stay.

When you or someone you care about needs medical help, it’s important to know where to go for the best care.

30 NJ Hospitals Receive "A" Grade For Patient Safety Here's where to head in NJ for an emergency based on patient safety ratings! Gallery Credit: NJ