You Won’t Believe How Surprisingly Happy New Jersey Really Is

We live in a state with a lot of expenses, a lot of traffic, and a lot of complaining. It might surprise you, then, to find out just how happy New Jersey really is.

There are a lot of words we may use to describe the Garden State. We are definitely a fun place. We are a welcoming bunch as well with all the tourists we so gracefully welcome each summer.

We like to have a good time in New Jersey, too, and when it comes to Garden State residents, family always comes first. But when it comes to complaining, we are among the best in the country.

This is the state where most people think we invented giving the finger. And even if we didn't invent it, we have certainly perfected it.

When it comes to being happy then, a finger-giving, Olympic-level complaining bunch can't expect very much, can we? You are about to be surprised. No, actually you are about to be shocked.

It turns out, that when 24/7 Tempo crunched the happiness data all over the United States, there were very few states that were happier than the Garden State. Actually, there were almost no states happier than New Jersey.

Congratulations Garden State, you are the third happiest state in the entire nation. I guess we can only give the finger to people from Hawaii and Massachusetts from now on. They are the only states happier than we are, according to this study.

The research used factors like community well-being to determine the results, and we love those findings!

