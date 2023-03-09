The Hottest March Day We&#8217;ve Ever Had In New Jersey History

The Hottest March Day We’ve Ever Had In New Jersey History

It’s pretty safe to say that no one in New Jersey should be complaining at all about this past winter unless, of course, you are a fan of piles of snow. But that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate the end of winter anyway.

Spring arrives on March 20th. and no one is more ready than the Jersey Shore. We know as the weather warms up, all eyes shift to our area, and the anticipation of warmth and a great summer season seems to grow a little more each day.

This is the time of the year we can slowly stop thinking about cold temperatures and start focusing our minds on warm ones.

As a matter of fact, there is no reason not to think there is a possibility we’ll have downright hot days before March is over. Don’t believe us?

How about if we tell you there have been New Jersey March days that have been threatening 90 degrees?

It has happened, and we’re not talking about the Jurassic Period or anything like that. We're talking about during or pretty near our lifetime.

So, what’s the record high temperature for a March day right here in New Jersey? The record books say that distinction belongs to March 30, 1977. Yes, we know it’s barely March, but it’s still March, right?

On that day, parts of New Jersey had a high temperature that reached 88 degrees. Just as a point of reference, the average March daytime high in the state is a little under 54 degrees, according to Climate Spy.

So get the shorts, the flip-flops, and the sunscreen ready. It’s March, and summer in New Jersey could break out any day now.

Comments
