New Jersey is Considered one of the LEAST Sexiest States

Ouch! A new survey just revealed that New Jersey has some of the least sexy people in the country. Big Seven Travel sought out to find out what states are considered the sexiest and where you can find the most beautiful people. Well, America has spoken and we definitely did not come out on top.

So what is considered "sexy?" What does the word sexy even mean? Well, according to Merriam-Webster dictionary, Sexy is something that is "generally attractive or interesting”. Luckily, the state of New Jersey did not come in last place; Nebraska took that title. Coming in 49th place was Alaska. I guess people would rather look at the pretty scenery than the residents.

New Jersey came in 48th place out of 50 on the list of sexiest states. Is it the fact that we GTL? Is it our accents? Is it the excessive amount of gel we put in our hair? I guess we'll never know.

Pennsylvania, however, came in 7th place.