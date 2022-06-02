Experts Say New Jersey Is Among The Least Fun States

It's summer and it seems like the whole world seems to want to come to New Jersey. They are expecting some fun times here. If these experts are right, they may be in for a surprise.

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash loading...

Forget about all the boardwalks and the beaches and the rides in New Jersey. Don't even think about the great restaurants and clubs and attractions here in the Garden State. We're just not that fun.

Wait, what? Who said New Jersey is not fun. The answer to a question like that is always the same. The experts are the ones who are saying New Jersey ranks pretty low on the list of most fun states.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This time around the experts from Far and Wide ranked each state for their level of fun, and the ranking given to New Jersey will not put you in a fun type of mood.

They say there are 29 states that are more fun than New Jersey. Two categories were scored, and we ranked 30th most fun in both of them.

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey apparently has the 30th best nightlife in America, and we also lack fun in the Entertainment & Recreation category. We came in 30th there as well.

It's summer at the Jersey Shore. This one hurts. We are at the most fun place we can think of and yet we get no love from these experts.

What is the expert suggestion for the fun spot in Jersey? They say to check out the view from Liberty State Park. That's it? Actually, they do say the beaches and boardwalks are fun. Thanks for that at least.

New Jersey Does Have Some Great Hidden Gem Restaurants

All Chef David Burke Restaurants In New Jersey Curious where to see what Chef David Burke has to offer? Here are the six restaurants currently open under his name: