If you’re like me, you love to try anything once and this restaurant in Jersey City, NJ is a must-try.

I have some family that lives in Jersey City, and whenever I would go visit I always drive by this restaurant that advertises some of the craziest menu items I think I have ever seen in my entire life to be quite honest with you.

The restaurant is called Dark Side of The Moo and it features a ton of different variations of burgers that are made of a unique selection of meats.

There are more items than just burgers though, you can get variations of other tacos, wings, and bowls that you can choose from as well.

Some of their menu items, aside from some of their signature beef burgers, include a bison burger, a kangaroo burger, an ostrich burger, and even a camel burger! Have you ever heard of any restaurant serving these meats?

There’s also a menu item called the Lamborghini Burger which is made of lamb and a Smoked Alligator Sausage. I’m not going to lie, all of these menu items are a little jarring to see, but I’m so curious and am convinced that they just have to be good!

Although there are lots of wild types of meat on the menu, there are vegetarian options as well like a black bean burger, fig and goat cheese salad, veggies tacos, and also a southwest salad.

This restaurant may just have the most unique menu in New Jersey, but I’m still dying to give it a try when I’m in their neck of the woods. Dark Side Of The Moo is located at 52 Bowers St, Jersey City, NJ, 07307 and their hours can be found on their website here.

Rent The Jersey Shore House This Summer in Seaside The Jersey Shore house is available to rent, and it's not to late to book your stay for the summer!