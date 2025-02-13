New Jersey Needs More of This Beloved Fast Food Chain

If you’re anything like me, you’re a fast-food person. I don’t know exactly what it is, but it’s for sure a weakness of mine.

I love a good fast-food burger or nuggets or even a crappy milkshake. The other day I drove past a McDonald’s and decided to have a Shamrock Shack at noon on a Wednesday.

It’s not exactly the worst vice, but it’s not exactly the best either. I’ve always been a foodie ever since I can remember and I’ve always felt thiis way about fast food.

Whenever an internet trend would make a chain restaurant or fast food restaurant blow up with popularity, I would have to get there because I’m a marketer’s dream.

A fast-food spot that blew up not too many years ago iis one thst for sure needs more of in New Jersey.

What is Jollibee?

Jollibee is described as Filipino comfort food and has made waves online for fast-food lovers.

There’s a menu full of fried chicken, chicken tenders, Burger Steaks, and even their famous spaghetti. While you’re probably thinking to yourself “Fast-food spaghetti?”, don’t knock it until you try it.

Everyone I’ve known who’s ever eaten at a Jolibee has said it’s really good and a must-try, especially for fast food lovers.

How Many Jollibee Locations Are in New Jersey?

As of right now, there are only 5 Jollibee locations and they are all in North Jersey.

They’re located in East Rutherford, Edison, Newark, and Jersey City which has 2 locations. Everyone who’s a fan of the chain is demanding that we get more throughout the state and I agree! It’s always fun to try out new restaurants and menu items.

Good news for Jollibee fans though, their official website says that new locations are coming soon to New Jersey so we just have to stay tuned!

