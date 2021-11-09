New Jersey Just Named The Safest State In America

Wow! I'm loving all the positive New Jersey news we are getting lately. This is another huge feather in our cap if you ask me...first we were ranked the best state to live in in the nation, then we were ranked one of the top three happiest states now, we are crowned with being the safest state in America! We're on a roll Jersey!

This is not my research, Consumer Affairs has a research team and they used data from the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau to rank every state in terms of their overall safety. They considered violent and property crimes, the number of law enforcement needed per capita and budgets needed to support that law enforcement in respective states.

New Jersey was the safest state in the USA according to that research!

Here is the granular breakdown...Mantoloking was the safest small town in our state, the safest midsized town was Matawan and the safest large city was Toms River!!!! I'm so proud of our state...but now we are just showing off ;-) Consumer Affairs research also named New York pretty safe coming in at #8 on the list. Pennsylvania ranked No. 14 on the list! Way to go PA! Do you agree? Do you feel safe in New Jersey? Here is a list of the top 25 best places to live in our state:

