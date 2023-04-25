For many New Jersey residents, the summer of 2022 will be remembered for the spotted lanternfly. So what will summer 2023 be remembered for? It might be exactly the same thing.

Just about a year ago, the spotted lanternfly became the most unwelcome visitor to the Garden State in a long while. And with very good reason.

These pests appeared in droves, and it became a state passion to kill every last one of them, just like the experts said we needed to do.

And when summer began to die down, we went from an all-out assault on the bugs themselves to an attempt to dismantle every one of those egg masses that were appearing everywhere to help ourselves for the next summer.

Well, next summer is here, and there is no doubt that, despite the best efforts of each and every hard-working New Jersey citizen, we didn't get them all. So, when do these little pests start being born?

Unfortunately, the answer is now, or at least very soon. Experts at Cornell say the hatching season for these pretty yet very pesky and unwelcome bugs starts in mere days.

Remember, at the early stages of their lives, the spotted lanternfly is about a quarter inch in length, is black with little white spots, and is often mistaken for a tick.

It remains to be seen just how bad the lanternflies will be this season, but we all hope our hard work and dedication to their "removal" will pay benefits.

You can stay up to date on the spotted lanternfly season through the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

