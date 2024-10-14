Would you expect New Jersey to rank here on the list of states that drink the most alcohol out of all 50 states?

When I think about New Jersey, the state has tons of bars scattered throughout, especially along the Jersey Shore.

If I had to guess before checking the list, I would have definitely placed New Jersey somewhere in the top 5 states for alcohol consumption in the country.

Vinepair recently released a list of the states that drink the most alcohol, and I have to admit, New Jersey flew a little too low under the radar for me.

I was convinced the Garden State would at least make the top 10, considering all the bars, restaurants, and liquor stores we have, but it turns out I was wrong.

This list measured the number of gallons of alcohol consumed per state annually, and New Jersey landed somewhere in the middle.

New Jersey Makes List of Most Drunk States in New Jersey

As a state, we're sitting pretty at number 20 on the list of the states that drink the most alcohol.

According to Vinepair, "Of the 7.9 billion gallons consumed by Americans in 2020, beer was the overwhelming favorite – with an estimated 6.4 billion gallons – followed by wine and spirits, which Americans drank 931 million and 635 million gallons of, respectively."

WOW!

Over the years, Americans have consumed hundreds of millions of gallons of alcohol, but apparently, New Jersey isn't as big a fan of booze as I thought!

So, to answer the question: no, New Jersey is not among the top drunkest states in the U.S.!

