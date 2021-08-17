New Jersey Marathon & Half Marathon CANCELED this Year

We are supposed to be done with this pandemic, vaccines were supposed to help, right? Then all of a sudden this stupid Delta variant shows up and ruins all of the fun we were planning to have.

Yet another big event that people have been looking forward to `has been canceled due to the growing number of coronavirus cases. The New Jersey Marathon and Half Marathon have just announced that they will not be taking place this year.

They even stated on their website that they had every intention of having the marathons this year, but unfortunately it is just not going to happen.

Racers who already registered for one of the marathons will get their money back in some form. You can choose how you want to receive it on their website.

You have a bunch of options included transferring your race bib to the Atlantic City Marathon, or the RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Wellness Walk. You can also receive your money back at 60%.

You can read the full statement below on their Instagram or by visiting their website.

I remember when I ran my very first 5K about 5 years ago. It was fantastic feeling of accomplishment for me. My husband is more of a runner than I am and I had spent a few years really overweight.

Once I lost the weight and started running all the time, I was confident I could at least finish the race and I did, without stopping. I got a little emotional at the end as my husband and I crossed the finish line.

I told myself I would do it again and get back to this figure again.

Maybe after baby number two I can start training again. I would love to run another 5K. I'm all about being that crazy fit Mom to keep up with my kids. We'll see what happens.