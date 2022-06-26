Am I The Only Millennial In New Jersey With This Gut-Wrenching Pet Peeve?

If you were born between 1981 and 1996, Congratulations because that means you are part of the unpopular Millennial club.

For whatever reason, Millennials have gained a bad rep.

I've personally heard that we are lazy, entitled, whining babies who wouldn't know hard work if it hit us in the face.

Um, bite me.

If you did not grow up in the early 2000's or work on establishing yourself in the 2010's, I don't want to hear it. It is the most difficult it has ever been to be successful and financially stable.

But there is one area of improvement that Millennials could work on. Sorry guys, but I am not going to defend you on this one.

Smartphones have taken over our planet. People are more likely to be scrolling on TikTok then enjoy the fresh air of the outdoors.

But just how addicted are people to their phones? I got a first-hand experience when I went out in Lavallette with a few friends on Saturday.

It was an infuriating experience.

Here's why:

First, we hit up a new bar called Castaways that JUST opened up in Lavallette for a quick drink. (More info on this new opening coming soon....)

Then we made our way over to Crabs Claw Inn which is also in Lavallette. This is where the problem started.

There were four of us total.

My friend, Jackie, was the only one I knew personally.

The other two - one guy and one girl - may as well have not even been there. They were buried in their phones the entire time.

Even when I directly addressed one of them, they were so tuned out of what was going on around them that they did not even hear me.

I also once had a friend who was so enthralled in her phone while we were playing beer pong that she didn't even flinch when a ball hit her in the forehead.

Insane.

May I ask: Why even bother going out? Why get together with other people?

Your phone is clearly all you need to be satisfied.

I am not saying to NEVER check your phone. All of us scroll and like and comment but there needs to be a limit.

I've noticed that there is a bit of a break among the Millennial age group.

Let me explain:

I grew up coming home from school, doing my homework and then grabbing my bike to hit the neighborhood with my friends. We spent hours outdoors and I am so grateful that I did.

Here's why. Whenever I meet new people, guess who is actually present in conversations?

That's right. Those of us who had the chance to grow up a bit before cellphones dominated.

I am going to say that a big shift happened between 1993-1996. Teenagers who had a phone by their side since they can remember will almost ALWAYS have their phones with them ready to answer a new message or snapchat at any moment.

I personally can't live this way.

I need the time to unplug. I need the time to disconnect.

And most importantly, I need the time to be 100% present with the people I am with and what is going on around me.

Will I have my phone with me? Of course. But it is buried away in my bag and will be checked when I am good and ready.

If you are an influencer, a content creator, manage a social media account or have found yourself in a profession that relies on your success online, I get it.

You have to keep an eye on it but not 24/7. A watched pot never boils.

So I beg of you.

Put the phone down. Even if it is just for one hour every day and see how you feel.

It may soon become your favorite hour of the day.

Maybe just shove your phone in your back pocket so we can explore:

