NJ Tops The List With Most Young People Living With Their Parents

A coworker recently sent me an article from NorthJersey.com that said New Jersey has the most young adults still living at home with their parents than any other state. I don't know if it's a sign of encouragement or something to make me feel less alone in the fact that I also still live with my parents... in NJ. Heck, I never left.

Some days, I do think 'okay, I'm not the only one' because of reports like this, but this is a sign of a serious problem. Many young adults are not making probably what they deserve if they have a full time job, and many young adults are plagued with student debt.

According to the article, this information was found from using 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau that showed 47 percent of young adults, 18 to 34 year-olds, in the Garden State still live with their parents.

I do believe something needs to change because my peers and I don't have it all that good. First off, you go to college to get a higher education to better yourself in hopes of landing an amazing job. Yet many find it hard to secure a job in the field they majored in. Also, along with a degree from school, they accumulate student debt. Second, the term millennial has become somewhat of a negative term. Other generations see millennials as lazy and entitled. I am not lazy and I am not entitled. I got where I am today because of hard work, persistence and determination. Millenials are the future and we are the "now," but many want to look down upon us.

It's a personal goal of mine to have a salary that I'm proud of (one that reflects the time and experience I have put into my career) and to finally move out of my parents home. Yet it also doesn't help that rent and home ownership costs are also pretty high in NJ.

If you'd like to read more on this go here