It looks like we might need to revisit elementary school here in New Jersey.

A new list of the most commonly misspelled words in every state dropped, and let’s just say, New Jersey could use a little spelling practice!

READ MORE: The 22 Best-Rated Public Schools Across New Jersey

I, by no means, am a great speller, and let’s be real, there are some really confusing words in the English language that can make people’s heads spin for sure.

I’m actually in all honestly a pretty bad speller, but this word thst New Jersey can’t spell is not exactly rocket science.

Also, let’s face it, these days, spell check does all the heavy lifting for us anyway. It’s a great time to be a less-than-stellar speller like myself.

What Is New Jersey's Most Misspelled Word?

Canva Canva loading...

According to Yahoo.com, “Google Trends recently shared an infographic highlighting the top spelling searches in each state, focusing on questions that started with, ‘How do you spell…’.”

Google Trends even posted a map on Twitter showing the most commonly misspelled words across the country, and New Jersey’s entry is so basic it’s almost embarrassing!

It’s definitely one of those words that just looks wrong no matter how you write it. Can you guess what it is?

The most commonly misspelled word in New Jersey is “thousand.”

How do you even mess this one up? Maybe by writing “thousend”?

Honestly, I thought it’d be something trickier, like Pennsylvania’s word, “reimbursement.”

Are you part of the problem when it comes to spelling here in the Garden State? I know I am, but at least I can confidently say I’ve mastered “thousand!”

Here Are 11 New Jersey Stereotypes That Are Actually True We have to admit...these stereotypes are right! Gallery Credit: Austyn