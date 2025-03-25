1 New Jersey Airport Named Worst In U.S. For Flight Delays

I find it super fun to finally get the chance to go on vacation. During my time off, all I want to do is travel.

Personally, I’ll go to Europe or even just explore a new city in the U.S. that I’ve never been to before. Traveling is so important, and it’s always exciting to get out and experience something new.

While I love going away, flying sometimes gives me a little anxiety.

From navigating the airport to actually being on the plane, the whole process can make me a bit nervous.

One of the things that stresses me out the most is making sure I don’t miss my flight.

I have a very specific routine when it comes to flying.

I need to get to the airport early enough that I’m not panicking about getting through security, but not so early that I’m stuck at the gate for over an hour and a half—because that’s when the nerves really kick in.

Another major trigger for me (and probably for anyone who’s flown before) is flight delays.

A delay can turn the whole travel experience from exciting to exhausting in no time.

Of course, different airports and airlines vary when it comes to delays, but one airport in New Jersey is especially known for them.

What New Jersey Airport Is The Worst For Flight Delays?

A new survey ranked the worst airports in the country for flight delays, and according to AirHelp and the New York Post, Newark International Airport was named the 5th worst in the U.S. for delays.

The data shows that about 26.7% of Newark’s flights take off late or don’t take off at all.

Nearby airports like LaGuardia and JFK also made it into the top 10 on this list.

If your flight ends up being delayed at Newark, the airport is big enough to grab a drink or something to eat, but let’s be real, nothing takes the fun out of travel like a long, unexpected delay.

