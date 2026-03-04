It was a scary morning for some air passengers at Newark Airport on Tuesday morning as two planes clipped each other on the ground.

Two planes clipped each other on Tuesday morning around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the Newark Liberty International Airport, according to reports.

The FAA confirmed that a Singapore Airlines Flight was pushing back from the gate when its right wing hit the tail of a Spirit Airlines plane. That was Spirit Airlines flight 992 which was en route to Orlando.

A passenger on board the Singapore Airlines flight shared video from inside the cabin right after the incident. In the video the passenger says they didn’t even feel the effects of collision on board.

“We didn’t even feel it, but we tore through the tail of the Spirit Airlines flight,” he said as showed a photo of the damage to the tail of the Spirit Airlines plane. "There was no danger to anyone here.”

Spirit told NBC New York that its plane was parked for deicing. No injuries were reported on that flight as well.

What Happened After The Incident at Newark Airport?

So what happened after the small collision?

Well, the Spirit Airlines plane was taken out of service following the incident. Travelers were accommodated by being booked on other flight options out of Newark Airport, the airline says.

Meanwhile, the Spingapore Airlines flight was eventually cleared for service. It continued to its destination after being delayed for a safety inspection, NBC New York reports.

By the way, the Singapore Airlines flight was gearing up to travel on “the world’s longest flight,” according to the same passenger referenced above. Sree Sreenivasan says it was flying to Singapore’s Changi Airport. That’s about 19 hours in total.

