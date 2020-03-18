New Jersey Orders Indoors Shopping Malls To Close

Coronavirus has already forced a lot of small businesses to temporarily close and now it is starting to affect the bigger stores and shopping malls. According to NJ.com, the state of New Jersey has ordered all indoor malls to close their doors for the time being.

Today, Wednesday, March 18, is the first day that all malls in the Garden State have completely closed and not open any of its stores.

The governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has made many restrictions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading even more than it already has. We learned from NJ.com that Phil Murphy stated, “This is how we’ll be able to stay strong through this emergency.”

The state's governor is doing whatever it takes to keep all New Jerseyans safe. Social distancing is one of the best ways to avoid the virus from spreading more so do your best to keep your distance.