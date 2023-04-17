The Politeness Grade For New Jersey Is In From A Recent Study

Nobody has to tell us about the reputation New Jersey has around the nation. Most people think we are rude by nature. If you don't agree, a recent report about the most polite state in the nation might be interesting to you.

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash loading...

If you live in New Jersey, you know that there is no apology necessary when it comes to the way we handle our day here in the Garden State.

You'd have to spend a little bit of time here in New Jersey to understand the challenges we face each day, and those challenges might not be unique to our state, but they certainly are magnified here in our state.

Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash loading...

We don't really have the time for niceties most days, and I guess that's where the rude reputation comes from. But none of us think we deserve it.

So, what does a recent report at Enjoy Travel say about the level of politeness here in the Garden State?

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash loading...

Well, it says just about exactly what we'd expect it to say. Spoiler alert, we don't do very well compared to all the other states in the nation.

According to this study, there are only 3 states in the nation that are less polite than we are here in the Garden State. So, yes, we rank as the 46th friendliest state or the 4th most impolite state in America.

Photo by Ekaterina Shakharova on Unsplash Photo by Ekaterina Shakharova on Unsplash loading...

The most friendly state in America, according to this report, is Minnesota. This is just my opinion, but I bet if you got to know us here in New Jersey, we'd be just as friendly as our friends in Minnesota.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey