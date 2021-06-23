New Jersey's own soccer superstar, Carli Lloyd, has been named to the Women's United States Olympic Soccer Team for the upcoming games in Tokyo.

The 38-year-old veteran star has made three appearances in the Olympic games (2008, 2012, and 2016), and she lead the team to win the gold medal in 2008 and 2012. She will turn 39 before the games begin this July.

Lloyd will have more Jersey company on the team as 33-year-old Tobin Heath has also been named to the team. Heath is a native of Basking Ridge, NJ.

For Lloyd, making the team for a record setting fourth time was far from a guarantee.

After the 2019 World Cup, she vowed to attempt for the Tokyo games. The games were ultimately delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and ESPN reports that Lloyd had knee surgery last year.

Carli will be the the oldest national team Olympian. Christie Rampone was 37 when she played at the London Olympics in 2012, NBC10 reports.

The team will open the competition in Tokyo on July 21 when they play Sweden. That's two days before the opening ceremonies for this year's games. They'll face New Zealand on July 24 and Australia on July 27 too, the USA Today reported Wednesday.

If you want to see the team before they head to Japan, they'll play Mexico on July 1 and July 5 in Connecticut.

The United States could become the first team to win an Olympic gold following a World Cup title, ESPN reports.

We can't wait to cheer Carli and Team USA on in a few weeks!