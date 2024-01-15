Everyone Is Moving Specifically To These New Jersey Towns

You may or may not know, but New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the United States. According to Wisevoter, there are approximately 1,300 people per 1 square mile within the state itself, which means people must love living here.

You may be one of those people who have moved 5 times in their life or have been living in the same house for years. If you’re someone who loves to move around or if you just have to for work, you may want to remember this if you plan to stay in the New Jersey area.

There are a few towns in New Jersey that may be best to stay away from because apparently according to a list, these are the fastest-growing towns in New Jersey. A-Z Animals has released the top towns in New Jersey that are currently on the rise and if you’re looking to get up and move to New Jersey for the first time or call another New Jersey town ‘home’, these are a few towns that are on the rise in The Garden State.

A-Z Animals states all the information used to create this list has come directly from the U.S Census Bureau’s list of city and town population totals.

The Top 3 New Jersey Towns That Are on The Rise

#3 - New Brunswick, New Jersey

Home to Rutgers University, New Brunswick is one of the towns that are quickly growing in New Jersey. Located in Middlesex County, New Brunswick’s population has increased by 746 people in just 2 years.

#2 - Long Branch, New Jersey

Long Branch is located in Monmouth County and is second on this list. The population of Long Branch has spiked by 2.45% according to A-Z Animals in just 2 years, equalling 777 more residents moving to the area.

#1 - Raritan, New Jersey

Raritan is New Jersey’s fastest-growing town. People have been moving to this town more than any other in the state over the past few years. There has been an increase of 1,280 residents over just 2 years which equals a 16.32% population increase.

