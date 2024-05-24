This bakery in New Jersey may be one of the best and it's located in a gas station!

But trust me, this place is extremely highly rated and so unassuming. According to onlyinyourstate.com, a Brazilian bakery is hidden inside a gas station that is home to some of the best desserts in the entire state. This food looks insane.

The inside of this gas station has so much more than just bottles of Sprite and packs of Airheads. You can go and pick out a ton of different Brazilian treats that are made fresh every day.

This truly is a hidden gem. “No matter what you get, it doesn’t get any better than starting the day with coffee and pastries at this hidden gem near the shore”, says onlyinyourstate.com.

I honestly had no idea that there were even fully functioning bakeries inside of gas stations, especially ones that look as elegant as this. This truly is a Jersey Shore hidden gem.

Just looking at their Facebook page, you can tell this bakery has it all. From the fresh bread and sandwiches to the pastries and gourmet coffees, this is for sure a place in New Jersey that everyone needs to check out.

Along with their fancy brewed coffees, you can also get their signature coffee beans to go. I’ve never heard of this place before and now I think it’s going to be a must-stop for me whenever I go down the shore.

Busy Bee Roasters and Coffee Shop is located at 71 Hwy 36, West Long Branch, NJ and if you're heading down the shore this weekend, it's the perfect stop!

