There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of.

Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:

Alabama

Alaska

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexica

New York

North Carolina

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

There are over 700 million people worldwide that have married a cousin! Come on, there are too many fish in the sea for this to happen this much. Keep in mind, there are individual stipulations in some states. Some say you both have to be over 65 years old so there is no chance of having children.

Now, I hope you break this marriage law! In Massachusetts, it is illegal for a married couple to sleep naked if they are renting their home.

In Delaware, you can annul a marriage within a certain period of time if you say that you did it on a dare. I feel like that one could come in handy for some.

I’m hoping that Vermont just has a sense of humor. It is illegal to get false teeth there without your husband’s OK. On what planet does this rule have a benefit for anyone?

Ohhhh this one has you painted guilty for sure. In Kansas, if you are rude to your mother-in-law you are breaking the law AND your husband will have the upper hand in a divorce.

Did you know that in Montana, California, Colorado, and Texas they allow marriage by proxy which means someone can physically “stand in” for the groom. This came in handy during wartime.

At least you are not marrying any of these guys, are you?

