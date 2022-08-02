New Jersey’s Best Vegan Restaurants Found at the Jersey Shore

Do you know the difference between someone who is a vegan and someone who is a vegetarian? I didn’t either.

My sister and soon-to-be brother-in-law are both vegans.

Thanks to them, I learned quickly that there is a big difference when it comes to the two.

People who are vegan completely remove all animal products from their diet. Vegetarians will remove meat, poultry, fish, and other seafood from their diet but could eat eggs if they want.

Some may even include fish or seafood in their diet.

When it comes to choices out there, it’s not as limited as it once was. Now, not only do you have options within a menu at any select restaurant.

There are actually full-blown vegan restaurants in every major town.

This does include the Jersey Shore.

I’m not vegan, and will probably never make the jump, but I can tell you, some of the food that I have tried out of curiosity is pretty impressive.

The food is well beyond just tofu. That was always the one product you would hear about when someone was vegan.

For the Italian Vegan, you can get meatballs that taste like meatballs.

If you are open-minded and try an impossible burger, or pancakes with non-dairy ingredients, you may find yourself going back for more. It can be a great healthy alternative if you wanted to break away from red meat or just change it up every once in a while.

Luckily, where we live, the Jersey Shore has plenty of vegan options.

