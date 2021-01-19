The Best Vegan Restaurant In Pennsylvania Is Located Here Philadelphia

Props to all the vegans out there. Being vegan is a major dedication because you have to make sure you don't eat any animal products. I've had a few vegan meals before and they are pretty good. They taste very healthy but pretty good.

The Beet recently released a list of the best vegan restaurant in every state and for Pennsylvania, the best vegan restaurant in the state is pretty close to us. We learned that Vedge in the City of Brotherly Love is the best vegan restaurant in the whole state. That is pretty impressive because Pennsylvania has a lot of restaurants plus it's a big state.

According to The Beet, Vedge was considered the best vegan restaurant by Yelp. On Yelp, Vedge has a 4 and a half star rating and over 1,300 reviews.

Here are some of the meals shared on Vedge's Instagram page that will probably make you want to give vegan food a shot. Some of these dishes look really good.

Okay, we are off to a good start. I am not vegan but I'd give this a shot.

Oh! Vedge, you got me with this ice cream.

Let's be real these noodles look pretty good.

That actually looks like a steak there.

After seeing those Instagram pictures I would without a doubt give those vegan dishes a try. I may not become a vegan but I am all for trying different types of food.

Vedge, which is considered the best vegan restaurant in Pennsylvania, is located at 1221 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.