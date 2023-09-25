Looking for an old-school diner with a vegan twist? You don’t have to search too far if you’re from New Jersey. When you think of a vegan diet, it’s been more normalized recently so you don’t see this pairing of old-school/vegan restaurants come around often.

What foods do you eat on a Vegan diet?

If you’re unfamiliar with what a vegan diet actually is, it’s more simple than you’d think.

If you’re vegan, you don’t eat ANY animal products. It’s not just being a vegetarian, it means you can’t have anything made of cow’s milk, you can’t eat chicken eggs or anything made with chicken eggs, etc. It is a completely plant-based diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and more.

The hard part about being vegan isn’t about feeding yourself at home, it’s about what to get when you go out to eat with friends or family.

Dale and Dollops is a completely vegan restaurant that has menu items you wouldn’t even know were vegan!

Like this chili cheese dog or vegan buffalo bites. You can even get some old-fashioned ice cream sundaes and shakes at Dale and Dollops made with vegan ingredients. Also, you can’t pass up checking out this amazing, retro vibe they have going on.

It makes you feel like you’ve been transported back in time to a classic, 50s diner with a modern, trendy twist. The upside is, that you can now bring your vegan friends.

This trendy, retro diner is located at 69 Main Ave in Ocean Grove, New Jersey!

