Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

New Jersey has a lot of diners, malls, traffic, people, and pizzerias. And we also have a lot of drive-thrus, too. Did you ever wonder what New Jersey's favorite fast food restaurant is? We did, and we think we found out.

Photo by Shaafi Ali on Unsplash Photo by Shaafi Ali on Unsplash loading...

We did a little research on the subject and we believe we have uncovered the answer you are looking for. We unwrapped the info like a Big Mac or a Whopper. Sorry, we couldn't resist.

My first instinct on this one is that Mcdonald's probably tops the list in the Garden State, but I couldn't help thinking about Chick-Fil-A. I was wrong on both counts.

Photo by Khalid Boutchich on Unsplash Photo by Khalid Boutchich on Unsplash loading...

It turns out that McDonald's was a good guess, and it came in as the #2 fast food restaurant in the Garden State. The only question now is which place beat McDonald's.

It turns out that more New Jersey residents grab a meal at Wendy's than any other fast food establishment, according to MediaFeed. Taco Bell came in third.

Photo by Batu Gezer on Unsplash Photo by Batu Gezer on Unsplash loading...

And that leads me to Chick-Fil-A. They didn't make the top 5 in the state, but I think that simply has to do with the fact that there are so many fewer locations. But those chicken sandwiches are the best, aren't they?

So it looks like New Jersey is a Baconator kind of place and not a Big Mac kind of town. one thing is for sure. We don't cook as much as we used to.

If You're Looking For Some Great Ice Cream Places...

The Top 10 Best Local Donut Shops At The Jersey Shore