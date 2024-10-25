Spooky season is in full swing, and it's seriously my favorite time of year.

Not only is the weather starting to reach that perfectly "chilly" vibe, but the fall leaves make it look so beautiful in New Jersey

Halloween is packed with traditions that can make everyone feel like a kid again.

From picking the perfect pumpkin and baking pumpkin-flavored desserts to putting together a costume and getting ready for a chill night of scary movies, there’s something for everyone.

One question that pops up this time every year is, “What am I going to be for Halloween?”

My costume choice for this year has been nailed down since last year, but some people are last minute and that's fine.

If you’re a bit of a last-minute planner, you might still be looking for that perfect costume idea.

Of course, you want something unique that stands out from the crowd, so you probably want to avoid picking the costume everyone else is picking.

A lot of people will find pop culture-themed costumes for Halloween which is awesome. This year's top pop culture-inspired Halloween costume across the entire country is Shrunken Head Bob from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Frightgeist has shared a map of the most Googled costumes in each city, giving a big hint about the costumes you may want to steer clear of. Based on Frightgeist and Google Trends, this is the most searched pop culture Halloween costume in New Jersey.

The Most Searched Pop Culture-Themed Halloween Costume in New Jersey

According to My Central Jersey, the most popular Halloween costume is Red from Descendants. Even though I'm pretty sure this is a kid's movie, steer clear, because there may be a lot of duplicates in 2024!

Other popular costumes for New Jersey include Chipotle, Jason Vorhees (Friday the 13th), Dr.Doom (Marvel), and Gambit (Marvell).

