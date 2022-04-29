America’s First Seaside Resort Is In New Jersey And It’s Still Going Strong

If you're starting to think about your Jersey Shore summer plans, then we have an amazing hotel you have to put on your bucket list.

Summer is finally just around the corner and after a couple of years of not being able to take full advantage of what the Jersey Shore has to offer, summer 2022 is going to be a great one.

That means checking a couple of things off your bucket list for sure, but it can also mean adding a thing or two to that list as well.

For instance, wouldn't the oldest hotel in the entire state of New Jersey look nice on that bucket list? Especially if it's a stone's throw from the beach and boardwalk?

That's exactly what Congress Hall in beautiful Cape May provides, and yes, it is the oldest hotel in the entire state of New Jersey, according to Insider.

Congress Hall opened its doors in 1816, and that makes it not only the oldest hotel in New Jersey but the oldest seaside hotel in the entire country.

This legendary hotel sits in the heart of the beautiful Victorian Cape May. It is unlike any other hotel in town. You can feel all the history just walking by. It's really amazing.

The history is stunning as well. Three U.S. presidents, Ulysses S. Grant, Franklin Pierce, and James Buchanan all vacationed at Congress Hall.

If it's good enough for presidents, it certainly must be good enough for your bucket list, so make plans to head to Congress Hall this summer.

