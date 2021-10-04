New Kids on the Block Announce Mix Tape Tour 2022 Will Stop in Philly & You Can Win Tickets!

The New Kids on the Block are coming to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center next summer for the Mix Tape Tour 2022. We cannot wait to welcome them back to Philly.

They'll be joined by Salt-n-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue on the tour. Tickets go on sale Friday (October 8) at 11 am at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

And 94.5 PST wants to send you AND your besties to the show!

You can WIN tickets BEFORE you can buy them all this week (Tuesday, October 5 through Friday, October 8) with Chris & The Crew. Be listening at 7:45 and 8:45 all this week for your chance to win four tickets to the show.

Be listening for your chance to win.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” NKOTB's Donnie Wahlberg said on Monday. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

