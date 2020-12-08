New Philly Artist Popp Hunna Taking The World (And Tik Tok) By Storm

It seems that Popp Hunna, a rapper from North Philly has started a new viral dance craze with his single, “Adderall (Corvette, Corvette).” With many celebrities such as Kevin Hart and Barack Obama’s daughter Sasha hopping on the “Corvette, Corvette” it’s no wonder the world is putting their eyes on this new and young talent.

The song itself seems like a more streamlined and fun version of the kind of thing Playboi Carti would drop (back when he was still active, sigh). Backed by a nursery rhyme type synthesizer and a trap beat, Popp Hunna uses his baby voice to auto croon and rap over the hypnotic beat.

Popp Hunna is from right here in Philly. He actually grew up making music in the 267. In his music video for Adderall, he gives us some insight into what really goes on in the city of brotherly love.

It’s really not surprising that this song is catching on the way it is, it’s very catchy in a repetitive fashion. It’s also a short and breezy listen, clocking in at only 2 minutes and 16 seconds. I hope we see more from this artist in the future.

Here are some of your favorites doing the #CorvetteCorvette challenge.