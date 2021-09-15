New Pizza Place Coming Soon to Lawrence Township, NJ

Hey pizza fans....there's a new pizza place coming soon to Lawrence Township.

Vocelli Pizza just hung a Coming Soon sign on 2098 Brunswick Avenue, which is the same shopping strip as the new furniture store, Aladdin Furniture, and Dunkin' (on the corner of Whitehead Road).

Chris Rollins

I've never heard of Vocelli Pizza, so I checked out the website and discovered that it's a chain based in Pittsburgh with locations in Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Maryland, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The new Lawrence Township location is going to be among the first in New Jersey. The website says 2 NJ locations will be opening in October.

It seems like it will strictly be a takeout or delivery place. You'll be able to order online 7 days a week. Vocelli's award winning artisan pizza was created from family recipes, and has been around for over 30 years.

The menu looks fantastic...I'll definitely be trying the Garlic Chicken Penne Pizza. They have dessert too...right now it's all about their Pumpkin Blondies. I hope they open in time so I can try those too.

Besides the artisan pizza, Vocelli's also has appetizers, subs, salad, pasta, stromboli, desserts (pints of Hershey's Ice Cream among others treats), and beverages.

You can also order catering for any occasion...they've got lots of choices....wings, subs, pasta, salads, pizza, breadsticks, desserts (including house made cookies). Check out the catering menu here.

If you're looking for a job, you're in luck, they're hiring for all positions, click here to apply.

Click here to check out the new place.

I'll let you know when I find out an opening date.

