According to communitynews.org, a developer is hoping to convert the closed-down Ocean Spray bottling plant in Bordentown City into apartments, offices, retail spaces, and a possible brewpub or restaurant.

The Ocean Spray plant was located at 104 Park St.

Google

In the pictures below, taken by Google, you can see an artist rendering of the proposed redevelopment.

Credit: Google

Credit: Google

Communitynews.org says that the developer, Modern Recycled Spaces, is calling the project Cranberry Park. There's even a website called cranberryparknj.com where the developer provides information on the vision they have for the project.

Bordentown Mayor Jim Lynch told communitynews.org that he "hopes to see farmer’s markets and outdoor events (at Cranberry Park) in the future."

Modern Recycled Spaces is also working on projects in Hamilton (Studio Park and Mill One) and Lambertville (Canal Studios).

To check out more information about the Cranberry Park project, click here.