New Restaurant Coming to Lawrence Shopping Center

More good news for the Lawrence Shopping Center. A new, colorful sign is up, announcing a bar & grill is on the way.

The sign, on the part of the shopping center that once housed popular eatery, Simple Radishing, near Burlington Coat Factory, reads, "Island Sports Bar & Grill." I tried calling the phone number on the sign to see if I could get more details for you, but, no answer.

I'm sure locals will be excited about this new addition. I searched the local community Facebook groups, and sure enough, there was already some chatter. One person commented that according to a security guard at the shopping center, it's going to be a Jamaican restaurant, and it's going in the space once occupied by popular Asian restaurant, Fusion House. Fusion House was forced to shut down after running into some legal problems a few years ago.

One resident wondered if this meant the new place had secured a coveted liquor license, since the sign says it will be a bar. Hmmm. Another resident responded that she had heard it may be held up for awhile because of "issues" getting the liquor license and inspections approved.

I certainly hope we see it opening sooner rather than later. It's nice to see cars in that shopping center again, since undergoing a face lift and having many new tenants move in like Auto Zone, Dollar Tree, Plato's Closet, Cafe Du Pain Bakery, National Pools and Spa, and more.

I'm sure many locals have also noticed that construction work recently started on the future Lidl food market, opening where the old Acme was. It will be nice to have a grocery store there once again. Hopefully, that opening isn't far off.

As soon as I hear more, I'll let you know.

The Lawrence Shopping Center is located at 2495 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township.