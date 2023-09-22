UPDATE: Is LA Fitness Still Coming to Lawrence Shopping Center in Lawrence, NJ?
I know this is a question on the mind of many in the Lawrence Township area. Is LA Fitness still being built in the Lawrence Shopping Center?
Hmmm. I've wondered the same thing myself. I drive by that shopping center often and have noticed the lot is still empty.
It's been a few years since word first came that LA Fitness would be building a new gym there. The "Coming Soon" signs went up, the old building was torn down, a new parking lot was paved and that's where it stopped.
Everyone seemed to think the pandemic was to blame for the hold up, but, now what?
The topic comes up what seems like constantly in the Lawrence Township community Facebook groups with residents wondering if anyone has heard any news on its fate.
I reached out to Lawrence Township Municipal Manager, Keven Nerwinski, and got an update.
Nerwinski said, "So far, LA Fitness has not informed us that they are withdrawing their permits and not building on the site."
The owners of the Lawrence Shopping Center, JJ Operating Inc., confirmed what Nerwinski told me saying, "LA Fitness has not canceled its plans to build on the site. But, it's also not taking any affirmative action to advance the project at this time."
Of course, this could change, but, this is the latest information.
The Lawrence Shopping Center has undergone a complete renovation and welcomed many new business over the past few years. Lidl, Auto Zone, Five Below, Dollar Tree, Plato's Closet, Meatheadz, Cafe Du Pain Bakery, Bury the Hatchet ax throwing, Ollie's, just to name a few.
It's great to see the shopping center flourishing again.
I will let you know if anything changes.