New Restaurant Opening This Month at Borgata in Atlantic City

There's a new restaurant opening soon at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, according to a new press release.

It's called American Bar and Grille and will be opening its doors on Saturday, June 19th. It's being described as sophisticated yet casual dining, and they say it features all your grill favorites using seasonal ingredients and global flavors. Get ready for ribs, steaks, chicken, burgers, lamb chops, seafood, and so much more.

When you visit the new eatery, your eyes will most certainly be drawn to the awesome, open-flame, wood-burning pizza oven. The pizza specialties include their White Vegetable Pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, oven-dried tomatoes, eggplant, olives, artichokes, and basil. Yum. Doesn't that sound good? Also tempting is their Butcher’s Pizza with Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, shishito peppers, and San Marzano tomato sauce.

The main dining room will open up to the casino floor, so you'll feel like you're a part of the action. The private dining area will be available for parties.

The Chef's Table is where I want to be. It's for up to 12 people and sits directly in front of the main kitchen. You'll get to see everything's that going on as the chefs prepare the food. My husband, John, loves to cook, so would really like this. I think I'm going to book this for his birthday this summer. Sssshhh. Lol.

American Bar & Grille is located off the north end of the casino floor. It will be open Sunday through Tuesday from 5 pm -10 pm. Friday and Saturday from 5 pm to 11 pm.

The restaurant will be closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.