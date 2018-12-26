I just noticed that a new salon is opening soon in Nassau Park (the shopping center on Route 1 in West Windsor) where Target and Walmart are located. It's going to be in the vacant location right next to Butterfly Nails.

When I drove by, the sign in the window said, "Coming soon, Cherry Blow Dry Bar."

I've never heard of it before, so I googled the store to find their website. You'll love this:

It says you'll get glam styling services for an affordable price. Keyword... affordable

Chris Rollins, WPST Chris Rollins, WPST loading...

. Yay. The chain has been around since 2013, and they have a bunch of other locations in New Jersey -- including Cherry Hill, Deptford, Glassboro, Marlton, Wall Township, and Wayne.

The salon obviously specializes in blowouts for any hair texture "using the best brands" because they want the "cherry" best for you.

Cute, right? I like catchy slogans.

No word on when they'll be open, but, they'll offer you a free consultation on any of their services if you stop by when they do open.

I'll keep you posted.